New Zealand FMA added Techvision yesterday to its warning list.

FMA suspects that the entity Techvision, its website, Linkedin and Youtube channel are involved in a scam and advises caution when dealing with them.

The regulator reported the following details of the company:

Entity Name: Techvision

Website: www.techvision.net

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Phone: +64 7 808 3000, +64225930618