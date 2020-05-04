New Zealand FMA adds Karatbars to its warning list

New Zealand FMA today added Karatbars International GmbH, Karatbit Foundation and associated companies to its warning list.

FMA recommends caution when dealing with Karatbars International and its associated entity as they do not appear to be not registered companies or financial service providers in New Zealand.

The regulator reported the following details of the company:

Entity Name: Karatbars International GmbH, Karatbit Foundation and associated companies

Website: https://www.karatbars.com/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +49 (0)711 / 128 970 00