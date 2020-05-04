LeapRate
New Zealand FMA adds Karatbars to its warning list

Regulation May 4, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


New Zealand FMA today added Karatbars International GmbH, Karatbit Foundation and associated companies to its warning list.

FMA recommends caution when dealing with Karatbars International and its associated entity as they do not appear to be not registered companies or financial service providers in New Zealand.

The regulator reported the following details of the company:

Entity Name: Karatbars International GmbH, Karatbit Foundation and associated companies
Website: https://www.karatbars.com/
Email[email protected]
Phone: +49 (0)711 / 128 970 00

New Zealand watchdog FMA found that other regulators have also cautioned about Karatbars:

  • BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority)
  • Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), South African regulator
  • British Columbia Securities Commission
  • Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), Quebec
  • Bank of Namibia (BoN)

