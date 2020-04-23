New Zealand FMA adds accessfinancenz.com to its warning list

New Zealand FMA added accessfinancenz.com today to its warning list.
FMA suspects that the website www.accessfinancenz.com is involved in a scam and advises caution when dealing with them.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
The website is not associated or authorised by the company Access Finance Limited, registered in New Zealand.
