New Zealand FMA adds accessfinancenz.com to its warning list

Regulation April 23, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0

New Zealand FMA added accessfinancenz.com today to its warning list.

FMA suspects that the website www.accessfinancenz.com is involved in a scam and advises caution when dealing with them.

The website is not associated or authorised by the company Access Finance Limited, registered in New Zealand.

