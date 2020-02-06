New Zealand FMA adds North American Securities Transfer and Vowfx to its warning list

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
North American Securities Transfer appeared yesterday on the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA) list of alerts and warnings. US Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a public warning against the company. The entity falsely claims be registered and licensed in the US.
Vowfx also appears on the list of alerts as the company may have been involved in a scam. The entity’s website contains false information about the FMA regulation.
Other recent additions to FMA’s warning list: