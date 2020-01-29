LeapRate
Menu
Menu

New Zealand FMA adds Selected Markets to its warning list

Regulation January 29, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

Share
fma warning

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has yesterday added one more names to its list of unregulated firms and suspected scams. The latest addition is the company Halsted Holdings Limited.

Halsted Holdings Limited’s trading name is Selected Markets. The company is operating via the website www.selectedmarkets.com.

According to the regulator, Selected Markets could be involved in a scam.

The Australian watchdog ASIC has already advised on their website that this company could be involved in a scam and is unlicensed in Australia.

More recent news from the FMA can be seen below:

Related News

arrow
X
FCA continues adding unauthorised companies to its warning list…RegulationIt's been quite a busy week for the UK watchdog FCA. The regulator has put out the details of some more unauthorised companies today. The names of th…

New Zealand FMA adds Selected Markets to its warning list

0
X
FCA adds more clone firms to its warning listRegulationUK regulator FCA has put out the details of three clone firms this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the c…

Send this to a friend