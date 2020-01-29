New Zealand FMA adds Selected Markets to its warning list

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has yesterday added one more names to its list of unregulated firms and suspected scams. The latest addition is the company Halsted Holdings Limited.

Halsted Holdings Limited’s trading name is Selected Markets. The company is operating via the website www.selectedmarkets.com.

According to the regulator, Selected Markets could be involved in a scam.

The Australian watchdog ASIC has already advised on their website that this company could be involved in a scam and is unlicensed in Australia.

