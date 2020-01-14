New Zealand FMA adds Tower Hill Limited and GG Trade to its warning list

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has recently added several more names to its list of unregulated firms and suspected scams. The latest additions are the companies Tower Hill Limited, GG Trade International Ltd, Boulder Wealth GG Trade and Jinshi Global Financial Group.

The regulator recommends exercising caution before dealing with these companies as it suspects they might be involved in a scam.

FMA has recently received a report from a New Zealand resident being contacted by Tower Hill Limited with investment offers. As the company is not a registered financial service provider, it is unable to offer financial services to New Zealand residents.

GG Trade International Ltd, Jinshi Global Financial Group, Boulder Wealth GG Trade are al operating via their website www.ggtrade.vn. The website claims to be a New Zealand FSP alongside a statement ‘veteran global financial service provider’. The entities are not registered on the Financial Service Providers Register in New Zealand.

More recent news from the FMA can be seen below: