New Zealand FMA adds IOS Investments Limited and bacfinancelimited.com to its warning list

IOS Investments Limited appeared yesterday on the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA) list of alerts and warnings. Complaints have been filed against the company from individual who have invested in IOS after seeing interviews with high profile New Zealand citizens stating that they invested in bitcoin with the same company. One of those high profile individuals states he has not been involved in bitcoin or the company.

bacfinancelimited.com also appears on the list of alerts as the company may have been involved in a scam. The entity’s website offers investment services without registration on the Financial Service Providers Register (FSPR). The website uses the name, registered office address and NZBN details (NZBN: 9429042006138) of BAC Finance Limited (Company number: 5822667) when there is no connection between the two entities.

Other companies on FMA’s warning list: