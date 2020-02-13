LeapRate
FCA adds more companies to its warning list

Regulation  News February 13, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0

fca warning

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several unregulated companies. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Alliance Private Bank, Fixed Income, Croceus Limited / Croceus Invest, Immediate Edge, I Say Capital, Selected Markets/Halsted Holdings Ltd, Apus Capital and New Rich Markets Ltd.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

Alliance Private Bank

Telephone: +441315103892; +441315102294
Email: [email protected]
Website: [email protected]

Fixed Income

Address: Level 33, 25 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5LB
Telephone: 0203 608 8404
Website: https://www.fixedincome.org.uk/

Croceus Limited / Croceus Invest

Address: Castle Hill House, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 3TE
Telephone: 01483 330250
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.croceusinvest.co.uk/listed-property-bond/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIwNLW1-u85wIVBLTtCh325gXfEAAYASAAEgIIvPD_BwE

Immediate Edge

Email[email protected]
Website: www.immediateedgebot.com

I Say Capital

Telephone: +44 203 807 0755; 02038079384
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://isaycapital.com

Selected Markets/Halsted Holdings Ltd

Address: Beachmont Business Centre, Suite 17, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +44 2039368364; 02038088604; 441617684875; 6531382347; 4723966361; 85230184535; 46812111635; 31858887586; 4578725178; 61280743407; 0871001713; 0871001715; 0871001716; 0871001714; 02038086978; 46844686496; 61871705861; 41315281354; 601548771069; 27105348507​​​​​​​
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.selectedmarkets.com

Apus Capital

Telephone: 02074594269

Electra Finance / Electra Finance Services Limited

Address: 11 Churchfield Court, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,S70 2JT; 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ; Barnsley South Yorkshire, S70 2JT
Telephone: 03300010064; 07732344454; 02086386457; +44 (0) 203 2879 300; 0203 603 9011; 03300010064
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.electrafinance.online

New Rich Markets Ltd

Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 07309944458, 02035192522, 02038086931, 07587272401
Email: [email protected], [email protected], – [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.newrichmarkets.com

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

More recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:

 

