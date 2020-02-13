FCA adds more companies to its warning list

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several unregulated companies. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Alliance Private Bank, Fixed Income, Croceus Limited / Croceus Invest, Immediate Edge, I Say Capital, Selected Markets/Halsted Holdings Ltd, Apus Capital and New Rich Markets Ltd.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
Alliance Private Bank
Telephone: +441315103892; +441315102294
Email: [email protected]
Website: [email protected]
Fixed Income
Address: Level 33, 25 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5LB
Telephone: 0203 608 8404
Website: https://www.fixedincome.org.uk/
Croceus Limited / Croceus Invest
Address: Castle Hill House, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 3TE
Telephone: 01483 330250
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.croceusinvest.co.uk/listed-property-bond/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIwNLW1-u85wIVBLTtCh325gXfEAAYASAAEgIIvPD_BwE
Immediate Edge
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.immediateedgebot.com
I Say Capital
Telephone: +44 203 807 0755; 02038079384
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://isaycapital.com
Selected Markets/Halsted Holdings Ltd
Address: Beachmont Business Centre, Suite 17, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +44 2039368364; 02038088604; 441617684875; 6531382347; 4723966361; 85230184535; 46812111635; 31858887586; 4578725178; 61280743407; 0871001713; 0871001715; 0871001716; 0871001714; 02038086978; 46844686496; 61871705861; 41315281354; 601548771069; 27105348507
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.selectedmarkets.com
Apus Capital
Telephone: 02074594269
Electra Finance / Electra Finance Services Limited
Address: 11 Churchfield Court, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,S70 2JT; 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ; Barnsley South Yorkshire, S70 2JT
Telephone: 03300010064; 07732344454; 02086386457; +44 (0) 203 2879 300; 0203 603 9011; 03300010064
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.electrafinance.online
New Rich Markets Ltd
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 07309944458, 02035192522, 02038086931, 07587272401
Email: [email protected], [email protected], – [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.newrichmarkets.com
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
