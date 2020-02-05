FCA continues adding unauthorised companies to its warning list

UK regulator FCA has put out the details of several unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Quidd Finance UK, Legit-Loan Company, Winton Finance, ABSL Umbrella Fund, ATFXHK International Limited, Best Loan Solution Ltd.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

Quidd Finance UK

Address: 6 Market Square, Wolverhampton, WV30NL

Telephone: +44-09131241344, +44-09131240779

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]

Legit-Loan Company / Legit Loan Company

Telephone: 03308084575; 02080028763

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.legit-loan-company.com

Winton Finance (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: Grove House, 27 Hammersmith Grove, London, W6 0NE, United Kingdom

Telephone: 075371 80817

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.wintonfinance.com

ABSL Umbrella Fund (Clone of Authorised Schedule 5 Firm)

Address: Euston House, Eversholt Street, London, NW1 1DB

Telephone: 0208 638 6550, +353 (0) 1254 4882

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://absluk.com/

ATFXHK International Limited (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: Unit 1203, 12 / F, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.atfxhk.com

Best Loan Solution Ltd (clone of Appointed Representative firm)

Address: Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX

Telephone: 091312 40167; 09131 240146

Email: [email protected]

Website: sites.google.com/view/bestloansolution/home, bestloansolution.org

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

