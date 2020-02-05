FCA continues adding unauthorised companies to its warning list

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
UK regulator FCA has put out the details of several unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Quidd Finance UK, Legit-Loan Company, Winton Finance, ABSL Umbrella Fund, ATFXHK International Limited, Best Loan Solution Ltd.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
Quidd Finance UK
Address: 6 Market Square, Wolverhampton, WV30NL
Telephone: +44-09131241344, +44-09131240779
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Legit-Loan Company / Legit Loan Company
Telephone: 03308084575; 02080028763
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.legit-loan-company.com
Winton Finance (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Grove House, 27 Hammersmith Grove, London, W6 0NE, United Kingdom
Telephone: 075371 80817
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.wintonfinance.com
ABSL Umbrella Fund (Clone of Authorised Schedule 5 Firm)
Address: Euston House, Eversholt Street, London, NW1 1DB
Telephone: 0208 638 6550, +353 (0) 1254 4882
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://absluk.com/
ATFXHK International Limited (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Unit 1203, 12 / F, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.atfxhk.com
Best Loan Solution Ltd (clone of Appointed Representative firm)
Address: Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX
Telephone: 091312 40167; 09131 240146
Email: [email protected]
Website: sites.google.com/view/bestloansolution/home, bestloansolution.org
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
