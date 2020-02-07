FCA announces new appointments to the board

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced the addition of Jeannette Lichner and Bernadette Conroy to its board, starting April and August, respectively. The new members will join the FCA for a three-year- term.

Having held senior leadership positions in a number of financial organizations, Lichner has vast experience in international financial services. Currently, she serves as non-executive director at Miller Insurance Services.

Conroy occupied senior management and non-executive positions in public, as well as private organizations. Presently, she works as Chair of a Housing Association and a con-executive director for Community Health Partnerships.

FCA also announced the end of term of a few officials. Amelia Fletcher will step down as non-executive director of the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), having served the FCA since April 2013. Catherine Bradley, who was appointed in 2014, will also resign as a non-executive director. Nick Stace concluded his term at FCA and PSR Boards in the end of January. Chief Executive Andrew Bailey will step down from the FCA and PSR Boards on 15 March.

Current FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey will stand down from both the FCA and PSR Boards on 15 March.

The Economic Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, commented:

The work of the FCA is crucial in ensuring we continue to have a world-leading financial services sector. I am therefore delighted to announce the appointments of Bernadette Conroy and Jeannette Lichner to the FCA Board. Their expertise and knowledge will be highly valuable to the FCA as it carries out its vital role.

Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority, Charles Randell, said:

I’m delighted to welcome Jeannette and Bernadette to the FCA Board. They have extensive combined experience both in financial services and a range of public service organisations. I would also like to thank Amelia, Catherine and Nick for their valuable support and challenge to the FCA.

Read More: