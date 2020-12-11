ASIC sues USGFX and representatives for providing FX services in China

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) announced raising civil proceedings in Federal Court against Union Standard International Group Pty Ltd (trading as usgfx) and its former corporate authorised representatives, Maxi EFX Global AU Pty Ltd (trading as EuropeFX) and BrightAU Capital Pty Ltd (trading as TradeFred).

The Australia watchdog claims that Union Standard provided financial services including trading in margin FX products to clients in China in situation where it was illegal for Chinese residents to deal or trade in those foreign exchange contracts. According to ASIC, Union Standard’s conduct put its China-based clients at risk of contravening Chinese law and in this way exposed them to potential administrative and criminal penalties under Chinese law.

ASIC stated that Union Standard failed to comply with its obligation to do all things necessary to ensure that the financial services covered by its licence were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly.