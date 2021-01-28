Amazon Home, Motion Capital Ltd and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Amazon Home, UK Bonds Compare, Motion Capital Ltd, Finding Investments For You, BIMFX24, Flexiquid, Octafx, i-Swap Euro B.V., fixedukbond.com, UK Bond Comparison,Blue Whale Investment Management, Webb Matthews International Financial Services, Fresh Finance UK Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, Wealth Nation Ltd, PrimeXQ, Black Diamond Finance, Ocean Loans, The Alert Nation, Citadel Holdings Plc, Lonny Prime Limited, Global Commodity Investments Limited, Loanline, mymoneyclub.co.uk, City FX Broker, betterrate.co.uk / betterrate.org.uk, Passive Trading, Berkeley Square Partners, Bitcoin UP and Bitqs app.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: