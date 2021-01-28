Amazon Home, Motion Capital Ltd and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Amazon Home, UK Bonds Compare, Motion Capital Ltd, Finding Investments For You, BIMFX24, Flexiquid, Octafx, i-Swap Euro B.V., fixedukbond.com, UK Bond Comparison,Blue Whale Investment Management, Webb Matthews International Financial Services, Fresh Finance UK Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, Wealth Nation Ltd, PrimeXQ, Black Diamond Finance, Ocean Loans, The Alert Nation, Citadel Holdings Plc, Lonny Prime Limited, Global Commodity Investments Limited, Loanline, mymoneyclub.co.uk, City FX Broker, betterrate.co.uk / betterrate.org.uk, Passive Trading, Berkeley Square Partners, Bitcoin UP and Bitqs app.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Amazon Home
Website: https://sites.google.com/view/nwbz/home
UK Bonds Compare
Address: Aldgate Tower, London E1 8FA
Website: ukbonds-compare.com
Motion Capital Ltd
Address: The Old Palace Lodge, Christs Hospital Terrace, Lincoln, England, LN2 1LY; 50 Grosvenor Hill, London, W1J 8AJ
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3500 4588
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.motioncapital.co
Finding Investments For You
Address: Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0RL
Telephone: 020 7506 6500
Email: [email protected]
Website: findinginvestmentsforyou.co.uk
BIMFX24
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +447448885131
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.bimfx24.com
Flexiquid
Website: www.flexiquid.com
Octafx a trading style of Octa Markets Incorporated
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.octafx.com
Instagram: @octafx_official
Twitter: @octafx
Facebook: www.facebook.com/octafx
Youtube: www.youtube.com/user/octafx
i-Swap Euro B.V. (clone)
Telephone: (+33) 09 71 07 79 54
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.iswap-euro.com
fixedukbond.com
Address: 280 High Holborn, Holborn London WC1V 7EE
Website: fixedukbond.com
UK Bond Comparison
Address: Woolgate Exchange, 25 Basinghall street, London EC2V 5HA
Website: ukbondcomparison.com
Blue Whale Investment Management
Telephone: 07933060490
Email: [email protected]
Website: bluewhaleinvestmentmanagementltd.com
Webb Matthews International Financial Services
Address: 6, Jalan Mayang Sari, Hampshire Park, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, MALAYSIA
Telephone: +60 3-4065 2496
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.webbmatthews.com
Fresh Finance UK Limited / Fresh Finance Limited
Address: 86 Old Paul, London, EC2A 4NF; 3 New York St, Manchester, M1 4HN
Telephone: 02081443953; +441618186313; 02081337105
Email: [email protected]; your-loan-approved-uk-best-
[email protected]; [email protected]
GlaxoSmithKline / GlaxoSmithKline Bond (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.glaxosmithklinebond.com
Wealth Nation Ltd / Wealth Mentor Gold
Address: The Future Works, 2 Brunel Way, Wellington Street, Slough, SL1 1XU
Facebook: www.facebook.com/wealthnation.tv
Instagram: www.instagram.com/wealthnation.tv
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.wealthnation.tv, www.wealthnation.net, www.wealthmentorgold.com
PrimeXQ (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Kemp House,160 City Road, London, United Kingdom EC1V 2NX
Telephone: +44 7700100925, +39 3399957868 (Italy)
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://primexq.com/
Black Diamond Finance / Black Diamond Online (Clone of FCA authorised firm and of former PSD Agent)
Address: 1 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5AX
Telephone: 08450048540
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.blackdiamondfinance.com
Ocean Loans
Website: http://ocean-loans.net/
Telephone: 02080685795
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
False FCA IP No: 098380632
The Alert Nation
Address: 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, N1 7GU
Telephone: +447585064600; +447769 770345
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.thealertnation.com
Instagram: @thealertnation.co.uk
Twitter: @thealertnation
TikTok: @thealertnation.com
Citadel Holdings Plc
Address: 107-111 Fleet Street, London, EC4A 2AB
Telephone: 02038118269
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.citadelholdingsplcuk.com
Lonny Prime Limited
Address: RM4, 16/F, HO KING COMM CTR, 2-16 FAYUEN ST, MONGKOK, China
Telephone: 0085256182337; 07723652553; 85253629883; 0085259351173; 0085262256155; 07903436966
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected];
Website: https://www.lonny-fx.com/en/
Global Commodity Investments Limited (GCIL)
Address: Summit House, 4-5 Mitchell Street, Edinburgh, EH6 7BD
Website: https://gcil.co.uk/
Loanline/ Loan Line (clone of an FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 01865600306; 01618182734
Email: [email protected]
mymoneyclub.co.uk
Address: Longcroft House, 2-8 Victoria Avenue, London, England, EC2M 4NS
Telephone: 02086385762
Email: [email protected]
Website: mymoneyclub.co.uk
City FX Broker
Address: Suite 305 Griffith Corporate Centre, PO Box 1510, Beachmont Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +442080899127
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.cityfxbroker.com
betterrate.co.uk / betterrate.org.uk
Address: 25 Camperdown Street London E1 8DZ
Telephone: 02032869933
Email: [email protected] ; [email protected]
Website: betterrate.co.uk ; betterrate.org.uk
Passive Trading (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Priory Road, Warwick, Warwickshire, England
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.passivetrading.co.uk
Berkeley Square Partners (clone of UK registered public company)
Telephone: 07541079065, 07591509312; 020323992158; 07852741756
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.theberkeleysquare.com/
Bitcoin UP
Website: https://upbtc-en.trading-crt.com
Bitqs app
Website: https://bitqs-app.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
