UK Bond Associates, British Telecom Bond and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies UK Bond Associates, British Telecom Bond, LBLV, Aone Credit, Unix Broker, BBVA Trade, Union Credit Bank, Trading Broker Pro, Smart Income Investor, Sapia Capital, bondcompare.org, Phase Asset Management and Emoney Finance.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
UK Bond Associates
Address: Plantation Place, Billingsgate London
Website: www.ukbondassociates.com
British Telecom Bond / britishtelecombond.com (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.britishtelecombond.com
LBLV
Address: Suite C, Orion Complex, Palm Street, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles.
Email Address: [email protected]
Phone number: +18886041711
Website: https://lblv.com
Instagram: @lblvonline
Facebook: @lblvonline
Aone Credit
Address: 20 Buchanan St, Glasgow, G1 2FF
Email Address: [email protected]
Phone number: +44 1417 690 381
Website: https://www.aonecredit.co.uk
Unix Broker
Addresses: 4 apt. Flawing street, The Grand avenue, Liverpool, UK / Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Marshall Islands MH 96960
Telephone: 02036083561 / 02038855249 / 02080971863/ 02080971840 / 02080971886 / 02080971875 / 02080971906 / 02080976094 / 01225014041 / 01225014008 / 01225014038 / 01225014043 / 01225014027 / 01225014033 / 01225014044 / 01225014031 / 01225014017 / 01225014020 / 01225014047 / 01225014045 / 01225014038 / 01225014006 / 01225014015 / 01225014050 / 01225014052 / 01225014029 / 01225014023 / 01225014003 / 01225014022
Email: [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected]
Website: www.unixbroker.com
BBVA Trade (Clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 5 Harbour Exchange, Harbour Exchange Square, Canary Wharf, E14 9GE
Tel: 02045770864
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bbvatrade.co.uk
Capital1.io (clone of authorised firm)
Telephone: UK +44 2036080175; CH +41 449746295; AU +61 873108153
Email: [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>
Website: https://capital1.io/
Union Credit Bank
Telephone: 07403204480
Website: www.ucbtconline.com
Trading Broker Pro
Website: https://lp.tradingbrokerpro.com/pages/amz-bestinvesting-calc-en2
Smart Income Investor
Address: One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AB
Email: [email protected]
Telephone number: 0203 965 0718
Website: www.smartincomeinvestor.co.uk
Sapia Capital/Sapia Trade (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Websites: https://www.sapiacapital.com/; https://sapiatrade.com/
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Tel: +44757159044;
Instagram: @marius_b10
bondcompare.org
Address: International House, 12 Constance Street, London, E16 2DQ
Telephone: +44 333 00 67886
Website: bondcompare.org; bondcompare.org.uk
Back on Track Loans
Telephone: 033 02236084, 03333034903, 02520660196
Email: [email protected]
Oldmutualwealthltd.com (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.oldmutualwealthltd.com
Phase Asset Management (Clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 2nd Floor, Moor House, London Wall, London EC2Y 5ET
Telephone: 02081570161
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.phaseassetmanagement.com, www.investment.phaseassetmanagement.com
Emoney Finance (EMF)
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, WC2H 9JQ
Telephone: +441223968226
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.emoneyfinance.co.uk
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: