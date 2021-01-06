UK Bond Associates, British Telecom Bond and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies UK Bond Associates, British Telecom Bond, LBLV, Aone Credit, Unix Broker, BBVA Trade, Union Credit Bank, Trading Broker Pro, Smart Income Investor, Sapia Capital, bondcompare.org, Phase Asset Management and Emoney Finance.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: