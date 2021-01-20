BetterFixedSavings, Mizuho International and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies BetterFixedSavings, Mizuho International, Personal Financial Solutions, Yungshiu International Financial Holdings, Fortraders, Forexmax.io, Forexmax.io and Pro24fx.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
BetterFixedSavings
Address: Regus Offices, 68 King William Street London EC4N 7DZ
Email: [email protected]
Website: betterfixedsavings.com
Mizuho International (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02037452797
Email: [email protected]
Personal Financial Solutions / personalfinancialsolution.co.uk (clone of appointed representative firm)
Telephone: 02038856334, 01945339921
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.personalfinancialsolution.co.uk
Yungshiu International Financial Holdings (UK) Co Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 18th Floor, 60 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong
Telephone: +852 56208692; +852 52294433
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.yungshiufinancial.com
Fortraders
Addresses: Michelin House, 81 Fulham Road, London; 100 Shoreditch High St, Hackney, London, E1 6JQ
Telephone: +1-716-268-8855, +39 02 89735055, +44 7904684965
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.fortraders.io
Forexmax.io (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.forexmax.io
Forexmax.io (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.forexmax.io
Pro24fx
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Center, Beachmont, 1510 Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://www.pro24fx.com, www.accounts.pro24fx.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:
