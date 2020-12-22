Victims of PTT, Steven Robertson and Rodney McCall to receive a portion of their money back

The New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has announced two court decisions that will have victims of Steven Robertson and Rodney McCall receive a portion of their money back. McCall was also sentenced to 12 months’ home detention for his crimes.

The Auckland High Court approved a pro-rata distribution methodology on Friday for creditors of PTT Limited, Robertson and his associated entities. Proposed by the receivers and liquidators of PTT, the methodology was supported by the FMA as being in the interests of victims. Receivers and liquidators estimate that victims are expected to receive around 59 cents in the dollar.

McCall, also known as Rodney Crichton, was sentenced separately yesterday to 12 months’ home detention and to repay victims $70,031 for convincing them to ‘invest’ in him and spending their money on himself. McCall’s offending was separate to Robertson’s, although his initial victims had also invested in PTT Limited.