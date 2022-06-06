Australians lose $205 million to scams since the beginning of the year

According to data from Scamwatch, Australians have lost more than $205 million to scams in the first five moments of the year. There is an alarming 166% increase compared to the same period last year, the site noted.

The majority of losses have been attributed to investment scams which investors lost $158 million to with a 314% increase on yearly basis.

While the reported losses have increased, the number of reports of scams have fallen slightly. This indicates that people reported higher individual losses on average.

ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said:

We are seeing more money lost to investment scams and so are urging all Australians not to trust investment opportunities that seem too good to be true.

Most of the investment scam losses were related to crypto investments with reported loss of $113 million this year. Scamwatch noted that cryptocurrencies is the most commonly used method of payment investments scams.