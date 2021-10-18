ASIC to extend CFD trading leverage restrictions to 2031

The Australian regulator has proposed an extension to its product intervention order imposing conditions on the issue and distribution of CFDs to retail clients until 1 April 2031 or revocation.

The order came into effect on 29 March 2021 and will expire on 23 May 2022 unless it is extended.

ASIC’s product intervention order has reduced CFD leverage, standardised margin close-out arrangements, protect against negative account balances and prohibited CFD providers from giving certain inducements to retail clients.