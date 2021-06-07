Australians lost $328 million to investments scams in 2020

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has published its 2020 report on scam activity in Australia. According to its findings, last year 444,164 scams were reported to different government agencies. The ACC found that Australians lost over $850 million to scams.

The report revealed that a total of $328 million were lost to investment scams. Aussie citizens lost $131 million lost to romance scams and $128 million to business email frauds in 2020.

The most preferred site to report scam remained Scamwatch.gov.au, with approximately 48% of all scam reports being submitted there. The service registered 216,087 scam reports, which is the highest number of reports it has ever recorded.