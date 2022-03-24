Playtech reports 12% rise in revenue in 2021

Playtech (LON: PTEC) today released its annual financial report for the year 2021. The gaming software company reported a solid performance for last year, seeing a 12% jump in revenue to €1.2 billion.

The adjusted EBITDA stood at €317.1 million for the year, 25% up from 2020. The adjusted post-tax profit surged 366% to €127.6 million.

Post-tax profits came in at €686.7 million from its continuing operations, compared to a loss of €73.1 million in the previous year. The reported diluted earnings per share were €2.2 and the adjusted figure was up 365% at 40.9 euro cent.