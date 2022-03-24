Playtech reports 12% rise in revenue in 2021

Playtech (LON: PTEC) today released its annual financial report for the year 2021. The gaming software company reported a solid performance for last year, seeing a 12% jump in revenue to €1.2 billion.
The adjusted EBITDA stood at €317.1 million for the year, 25% up from 2020. The adjusted post-tax profit surged 366% to €127.6 million.
Post-tax profits came in at €686.7 million from its continuing operations, compared to a loss of €73.1 million in the previous year. The reported diluted earnings per share were €2.2 and the adjusted figure was up 365% at 40.9 euro cent.
Our full year results demonstrate the quality of Playtech’s technology and the momentum across the Group. Our strong performance is underpinned by our B2B business, in particular the tremendous growth we have seen in the Americas. We have made real progress in the execution of our US strategy, supported by new licences, new launches and new partnerships, and we continue to go from strength to strength in Latin America, buoyed by new strategic agreements across the region.
Playtech confirmed earlier in February that TTB Partners Limited has approached Playtech on behalf of an investor group with a possible acquisition offer.
