Gopher’s parent company TTB shows interest in acquiring Playtech

Gaming software giant Playtech has confirmed the media speculation that TTB Partners Limited has approached Playtech on behalf of an investor group with a possible acquisition offer.

This comes a day after Playtech’s shareholders rejected Aristocrat Leisure acquisition bid

TTB’s affiliate, Gopher Industries, had also expressed the interest early one but withdrew from the race in November. Because of the withdrawal, TTB is bound by the restrictions to not make a bid for Playtech for a period of six months which ends on 20 May 2022.

Sine Artistocrat’s offer lapsed, as it was announced yesterday, TTB hopes that the restrictions can be set aside.