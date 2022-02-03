Gopher’s parent company TTB shows interest in acquiring Playtech

Gaming software giant Playtech has confirmed the media speculation that TTB Partners Limited has approached Playtech on behalf of an investor group with a possible acquisition offer.
This comes a day after Playtech’s shareholders rejected Aristocrat Leisure acquisition bid
TTB’s affiliate, Gopher Industries, had also expressed the interest early one but withdrew from the race in November. Because of the withdrawal, TTB is bound by the restrictions to not make a bid for Playtech for a period of six months which ends on 20 May 2022.
This release was requested to allow a possible offer for the Company to be considered. The Board confirms that it has given the requested consent to TTB.
The London-listed gaming software provider noted that there is no certainty that TTB-led investors will make an offer, nor there are the terms of an offer disclosed. However, Playtech if there indeed is an offer made, it is likely to be in cash.
TB is the parent of Hong Kong-based Gopher Investment that recently acquired Playtech’s financial division Finalto in a $250 million deal, expected to close in Q2 2022.
