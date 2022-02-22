Playtech CEO Mor Weizer wants to join TTB Investor Group bid

Gaming software provider Playtech announced yesterday that in response to TTB Partners Limited’s request, it has released the company from its restrictions to make an acquisition bid.

TTB, the parent company of Hong Kong-based Gopher Investments, approached Playtech earlier in February on behalf of an investor group with a possible acquisition offer following the rejection of Aristocrat Leisure’s bid.

Playtech’s CEO Mor Weizer, has expressed interest in participating in the TTB Investor Group which is expected to make the offer. The Group was also approached by Thomas Hall, a former CEO of Playtech, who has the same intensions. TTB has agreed to explore their proposal.