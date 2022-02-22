Playtech CEO Mor Weizer wants to join TTB Investor Group bid

February 22, 2022 9:19 am

Gaming software provider Playtech announced yesterday that in response to TTB Partners Limited’s request, it has released the company from its restrictions to make an acquisition bid.

TTB, the parent company of Hong Kong-based Gopher Investments, approached Playtech earlier in February on behalf of an investor group with a possible acquisition offer following the rejection of Aristocrat Leisure’s bid.

Playtech’s CEO Mor Weizer, has expressed interest in participating in the TTB Investor Group which is expected to make the offer. The Group was also approached by Thomas Hall, a former CEO of Playtech, who has the same intensions. TTB has agreed to explore their proposal.

Gopher opts out from the acquisition race for Playtech

Acquisition bids

The London-listed gaming software company had previously received a £2.7 billion takeover bid from Aristocrat Leisure which fell short of the minimum of 75% votes needed for approval.

Two other companies have also expressed interest in Playtech acquisition. Gopher, who recently bought Playtech’s financial division Finalto in a $250 million deal, and JKO ultimately pulled out of the race.

TTB has not yet made an offical offer, nor there are the terms of an offer disclosed.The company will also consider breaking up its B2B gaming tech division and B2C consumer arm to find new buyers.

