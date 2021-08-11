Broadridge appoints Annette Nazareth to Board of Directors

Broadridge Financial Solutions has announced that it has added Annette L. Nazareth to its Board of Directors. The addition became official on the 10th of August and will make Ms. Nazareth the 12th member of the board.

The Broadridge Board of Directors is made up of a majority of independent members, with 10 of the 12 members being independent. Nazareth is vastly experienced in the financial markets field and has held a number of positions within the market.

She is currently at Davis Polk & Wardwell where she is the senior counsel for the company. Before she held this position she was the Trading and Markets practice head for Davis Polk, a position that holds a lot of prestige in the industry.

Before her association with Davis Polk she was also a Commissioner with the SEC. As such she is widely regarded as an expert within the financial market field, with a special expertise in the regulatory and legislation aspects of the market.