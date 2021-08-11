Broadridge appoints Annette Nazareth to Board of Directors

Broadridge Financial Solutions has announced that it has added Annette L. Nazareth to its Board of Directors. The addition became official on the 10th of August and will make Ms. Nazareth the 12th member of the board.
The Broadridge Board of Directors is made up of a majority of independent members, with 10 of the 12 members being independent. Nazareth is vastly experienced in the financial markets field and has held a number of positions within the market.
She is currently at Davis Polk & Wardwell where she is the senior counsel for the company. Before she held this position she was the Trading and Markets practice head for Davis Polk, a position that holds a lot of prestige in the industry.
Before her association with Davis Polk she was also a Commissioner with the SEC. As such she is widely regarded as an expert within the financial market field, with a special expertise in the regulatory and legislation aspects of the market.
She first started with the SEC in 1998 and was there in a number of different roles. She acted as a Commissioner for the SEC from 2005 onwards and was initially appointed by George W. Bush. Before becoming part of the SEC Ms. Nazareth held positions in a range of different investment banks, normally in more senior positions. The SEC position was taken up after she had spent 3 years with Lehmann Brothers and a year with Salomon Smith Barney.
Nazareth is an attorney by trade and her experience is expected to be an asset to the regulatory aspects of the business that Broadridge carries out. She graduated from Brown university as manga cum laude and then followed this up with a doctorate from Columbia Law School.
Nazareth commented:
Broadridge plays a leading role in supporting its clients and the financial services industry ecosystem by developing and delivering the critical infrastructure that powers investing, governance and communications.
As Broadridge is a global fintech company this appointment is expected to allow it the opportunity to keep up with any changes to regulations in the future.
Broadridge recently onboarded UBS onto its transformative distributed ledger repo (DLR) platform. The blockchain-enabled platform allows early participants to accelerating their digital journey and benefit from reduced risk and operational costs as well as enhanced liquidity.