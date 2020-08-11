Daily Market News: Markets bounce as oil makes gains on stimulus hopes

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for August 11, 2020.

European shares have followed on from Asia’s positive session overnight as markets seem to shrug off the latest US-China tensions. An initial review of the Phase one trade deal will begin on Saturday and investors will be hoping that the uneasy relations between the two nations does not adversely affect anything trade related. The UK’s FTSE is up over 1.5% despite employment numbers showing the worst job losses in over a decade, although the overall unemployment rate came in ahead of consensus at 3.9%.

Following President Trump’s tweet indicating renewed talks with Democrats over further coronavirus related government aid, oil prices are back within touching distance of the five month high seen intraday earlier this month. This continues the momentum from yesterday’s Aramco comments regarding a resurgence in demand. Royal Dutch Shell and BP are on for their second day of gains up 2.8% and 3.4% respectively.

Elsewhere yesterday, a California judge passed down a ruling that means Uber and Lyft have to stop treating their drivers as independent contractors until further action by the court. The two firms have 10 days until the order comes into effect, and there will be an appeals process, but if the decision becomes permanent it will have major implications for how they are able to operate in the state. California is a big market for both companies, as Lyft has over 325,000 drivers in the state and Uber has 200,000.

The switch from treating drivers as independent contractors to employees comes with a raft of obligations on behalf of the company, such as paid sick leave, and will afford drivers the same labour rights as any other employee in the state. All of that could prove highly costly for both firms, which are still fighting to become profitable. California is far from the only jurisdiction ride-hailing companies are facing legal problems in. Uber has faced bans in London and Germany, and was fined $649m in New Jersey for misclassifying its employees.

Boeing leads Dow Jones close to breakeven in 2020

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped again to start the week, closing 1.3% higher, led by Boeing, which added 5.5%. Boeing stock is now up 39% over the past three months, although it remains more than 40% off where it started the year.

In corporate news, McDonald’s filed a suit against ex-CEO Steve Easterbrook, alleging that he engaged in sexual relationships with multiple employees and then attempted to cover them up. Easterbrook is accused of sending nude photographs, including of company employees, from his work email account to his personal email account.

The S&P 500 closed out Monday 0.3% higher, with its year-to-date gain now standing at 4%. Travel related stocks led the index higher, with MGM Resorts, Royal Caribbean and Wynn Resorts all posting double digit gains. United Airlines also added 9.4%, while Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Lines both rose more than 8%. The firms were buoyed by news that the Transportation Security Administration recorded more than 800,000 passengers at checkpoints on Sunday for the first time since March.