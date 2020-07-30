Broadridge’s Fi360 and ProctorU partner to launch remote proctoring and identity management solution

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s Fi360 fiduciary education training and technology business in partnership with online 24/7 proctoring and identity management solution ProctorU have launched remote proctoring exams for its Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) and Professional Plan Consultant (PPC) Designations.
Recently, Broadridge implemented Regulation Best Interest and discovered financial professionals’ need for technology solutions to assist them in receiving proper designations while keeping social distance.

Michael Muirhead, AIF, PPC, senior director said:
The need for advisor designations and certification exams did not cease when we moved to a virtual world, forcing us to re-examine the proctoring process for clients. Through remote proctoring, clients can now take the certification exams from the safety of their home and meet ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) standards for an independently accredited designation. We believe that online proctoring may become the new gold standard as we return to a new normal.
The remote proctoring solution connects with Fi360’s existing designation exam and it creates an intuitive user experience for each advisor. ProctorU has conducted more than five million proctor exams for more than 1,000 clients through a human-technology hybrid solution, combining live observation of the participant being proctored with artificial intelligence capabilities and features.