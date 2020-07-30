Broadridge’s Fi360 and ProctorU partner to launch remote proctoring and identity management solution

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s Fi360 fiduciary education training and technology business in partnership with online 24/7 proctoring and identity management solution ProctorU have launched remote proctoring exams for its Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) and Professional Plan Consultant (PPC) Designations.

Recently, Broadridge implemented Regulation Best Interest and discovered financial professionals’ need for technology solutions to assist them in receiving proper designations while keeping social distance.