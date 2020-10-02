Federal Court of Australia imposes a $10 million fine on ANZ for breaches of its license

The Federal Court of Australia has imposed a $10 million in penalties on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) after finding that ANZ engaged in unconscionable conduct and breached its obligations as a financial services licensee.

The order sates that from August 2003 and September 2015 ANZ charged certain fees to personal and business customers in relation to periodic payments including fees that could not be made due to insufficient funds in the customer’s account (non-payment fees) and transaction fees charged for successful periodic payments (transaction fees).

The bank was not entitled to charge non-payment fees or transaction fees to customers where the periodic payment was made between two accounts held in the same customer name (same-name fees).

ANZ has admitted that from July 2011 it following communications from its external lawyers, it had knowledge on a risk it was not contractually entitled to charge same-name fees to non-loan retail and commercial customers (affected customers). However, despite knowing, ANZ continued to charge affected customers until September 2015.