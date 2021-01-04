TFX Click kabu 365 up down 8% MoM in December

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for December 2020.

TFX’s monthly metrics have gone slightly down in December after fluctuations in November and October.

FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,242,390 (-7.9% MoM / +34.3% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 97,496.

（Top 10 items in the current month） Dec 2020 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,242,390 97,496 -7.9% 34.3% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 422,715 18,379 -31.1% 33.3% British Pound-Japanese Yen 416,692 18,117 81.7% 106.0% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 317,512 13,805 -20.8% 96.4% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 258,832 11,254 -42.6% -12.7% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 222,516 9,675 -10.1% -12.4% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 148,523 6,458 -7.4% 35.7% Euro-Japanese Yen 105,997 4,609 46.4% 59.2% British Pound-U.S. Dollar 96,705 4,205 74.1% 83.4% Euro-U.S. Dollar 52,420 2,279 9.5% 94.9% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 45,232 1,967 -7.1% -40.9% Other Currency pairs 155,246 6,748 45.6% 46.3%