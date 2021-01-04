Menu

TFX Click kabu 365 up down 8% MoM in December

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for December 2020.

TFX’s monthly metrics have gone slightly down in December after fluctuations in November and October.

FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,242,390 (-7.9% MoM / +34.3% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 97,496.

Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		 Dec 2020
Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Click 365 2,242,390 97,496 -7.9% 34.3%
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 422,715 18,379 -31.1% 33.3%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 416,692 18,117 81.7% 106.0%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 317,512 13,805 -20.8% 96.4%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 258,832 11,254 -42.6% -12.7%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 222,516 9,675 -10.1% -12.4%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 148,523 6,458 -7.4% 35.7%
Euro-Japanese Yen 105,997 4,609 46.4% 59.2%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 96,705 4,205 74.1% 83.4%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 52,420 2,279 9.5% 94.9%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 45,232 1,967 -7.1% -40.9%
Other Currency pairs 155,246 6,748 45.6% 46.3%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		 Dec 2020
Trading value Total swap points
Click 365 2,045,108,328,572
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 436,516,644,750 758
British Pound-Japanese Yen 588,369,104,000 -298
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 164,788,728,000 1,711
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 35,848,232,000 788
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 156,540,006,000 2,782
tfx japan forex click365
Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,926,433 (-21.0% MoM / +169.6% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 86,087.

Items Dec 2020
Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Click kabu 365 1,926,433 86,087 -21.0% 169.6%
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 203,694 8,856 17.5%
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 841,197 38,236 3.4%
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 2,338 117 29.7%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 5,194 247 20.1%
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 570,618 24,809 -34.3% 13.7%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 294,593 13,391 -47.8% 50.0%
DAX® Daily Futures contract 5,012 251 -13.3% -30.4%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 3,787 180 -46.2% -59.1%
Items Dec 2020
Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests
Click kabu 365 3,301,142,848,000 13,057 -4,271
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 560,362,194,000 3,413
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 257,322,162,300 358 -186
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 3,216,620,400 -496
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 3,371,944,800 1,152 -594
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 1,567,715,893,200 3,413
DJIA Daily Futures contract 899,804,859,200 3,569 -1,905
DAX® Daily Futures contract 6,886,488,000 -496
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 2,462,686,100 1,152 -594

Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 15,263 (+139.8% MoM / -71.4% YoY) and its average daily volume was 694.

Items Dec 2020
Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 15,263 694 139.8% -71.4%
Three-month Euroyen futures 15,263 694 139.8% -71.4%
Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
Put
Call

Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 4,184,086 (-14.2% MoM / +71.6% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 184,277.

