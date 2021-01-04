TFX Click kabu 365 up down 8% MoM in December

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for December 2020.
TFX’s monthly metrics have gone slightly down in December after fluctuations in November and October.
FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,242,390 (-7.9% MoM / +34.3% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 97,496.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Dec 2020
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|
|Click 365
|2,242,390
|97,496
|-7.9%
|34.3%
|
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|422,715
|18,379
|-31.1%
|33.3%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|416,692
|18,117
|81.7%
|106.0%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|317,512
|13,805
|-20.8%
|96.4%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|258,832
|11,254
|-42.6%
|-12.7%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|222,516
|9,675
|-10.1%
|-12.4%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|148,523
|6,458
|-7.4%
|35.7%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|105,997
|4,609
|46.4%
|59.2%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|96,705
|4,205
|74.1%
|83.4%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|52,420
|2,279
|9.5%
|94.9%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|45,232
|1,967
|-7.1%
|-40.9%
|Other Currency pairs
|155,246
|6,748
|45.6%
|46.3%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Dec 2020
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|
|Click 365
|2,045,108,328,572
|
|
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|436,516,644,750
|758
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|588,369,104,000
|-298
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|164,788,728,000
|1,711
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|35,848,232,000
|788
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|156,540,006,000
|2,782
Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,926,433 (-21.0% MoM / +169.6% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 86,087.
|Items
|Dec 2020
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|
|Click kabu 365
|1,926,433
|86,087
|-21.0%
|169.6%
|
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|203,694
|8,856
|17.5%
|–
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|841,197
|38,236
|3.4%
|–
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|2,338
|117
|29.7%
|–
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|5,194
|247
|20.1%
|–
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|570,618
|24,809
|-34.3%
|13.7%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|294,593
|13,391
|-47.8%
|50.0%
|DAX® Daily Futures contract
|5,012
|251
|-13.3%
|-30.4%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|3,787
|180
|-46.2%
|-59.1%
|Items
|Dec 2020
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|
|Click kabu 365
|3,301,142,848,000
|13,057
|-4,271
|
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|560,362,194,000
|3,413
|–
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|257,322,162,300
|358
|-186
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|3,216,620,400
|–
|-496
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|3,371,944,800
|1,152
|-594
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|1,567,715,893,200
|3,413
|–
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|899,804,859,200
|3,569
|-1,905
|DAX® Daily Futures contract
|6,886,488,000
|–
|-496
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|2,462,686,100
|1,152
|-594
Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 15,263 (+139.8% MoM / -71.4% YoY) and its average daily volume was 694.
|Items
|Dec 2020
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|15,263
|694
|139.8%
|-71.4%
|
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|15,263
|694
|139.8%
|-71.4%
|
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|–
|–
|–
|–
|
|Put
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Call
|–
|–
|–
|–
Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 4,184,086 (-14.2% MoM / +71.6% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 184,277.
Related News