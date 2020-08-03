TFX Click kabu 365 drops again with 30% in July

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for July 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic caused unprecedented volatility in the markets that affected TFX as well. The metrics had normalized in May and the numbers were finally up MoM in June but it looks like they are down again in July. Details below:
FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,874,286 (-30.1% MoM / -7.0% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 81,492.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Jul 2020
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|1,874,286
|81,492
|-30.1%
|-7.0%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|414,875
|18,038
|-16.8%
|-19.8%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|378,068
|16,438
|-32.1%
|141.9%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|202,820
|8,818
|-47.4%
|70.7%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|178,028
|7,740
|-32.2%
|-34.6%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|153,299
|6,665
|-8.7%
|-68.0%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|144,964
|6,303
|-45.8%
|-15.9%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|125,262
|5,446
|-27.6%
|70.2%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|82,106
|3,570
|20.9%
|19.0%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|45,479
|1,977
|-12.2%
|27.6%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|43,395
|1,887
|-51.8%
|-7.4%
|Other Currency pairs
|105,990
|4,610
|-33.9%
|43.7%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Jul 2020
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|1,600,233,308,165
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|439,165,931,250
|435
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|179,960,368,000
|2,064
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|153,453,612,000
|77
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|110,199,332,000
|2,228
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|23,240,128,400
|1,493
Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 750,410 (-43.3% MoM / +13.9% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 32,627.
|Items
|Jul 2020
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|750,410
|32,627
|-43.3%
|13.9%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|519,501
|22,587
|-41.2%
|31.8%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|212,263
|9,229
|-49.1%
|-13.8%
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|11,100
|483
|-4.3%
|32.5%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|7,546
|328
|-31.4%
|-23.9%
|Items
|Jul 2020
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|1,715,985,070,200
|4,317
|-1,709
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|1,136,927,938,500
|162
|–
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|560,904,977,500
|2,795
|-1,002
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|13,679,640,000
|–
|–
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|4,472,514,200
|1,360
|-707