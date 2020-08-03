TFX Click kabu 365 drops again with 30% in July

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for July 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic caused unprecedented volatility in the markets that affected TFX as well. The metrics had normalized in May and the numbers were finally up MoM in June but it looks like they are down again in July. Details below:

FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,874,286 (-30.1% MoM / -7.0% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 81,492.

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Jul 2020 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 1,874,286 81,492 -30.1% -7.0% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 414,875 18,038 -16.8% -19.8% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 378,068 16,438 -32.1% 141.9% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 202,820 8,818 -47.4% 70.7% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 178,028 7,740 -32.2% -34.6% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 153,299 6,665 -8.7% -68.0% British Pound-Japanese Yen 144,964 6,303 -45.8% -15.9% Euro-Japanese Yen 125,262 5,446 -27.6% 70.2% Euro-U.S. Dollar 82,106 3,570 20.9% 19.0% British Pound-U.S. Dollar 45,479 1,977 -12.2% 27.6% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 43,395 1,887 -51.8% -7.4% Other Currency pairs 105,990 4,610 -33.9% 43.7%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Jul 2020 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 1,600,233,308,165 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 439,165,931,250 435 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 179,960,368,000 2,064 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 153,453,612,000 77 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 110,199,332,000 2,228 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 23,240,128,400 1,493

Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 750,410 (-43.3% MoM / +13.9% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 32,627.

Items Jul 2020 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 750,410 32,627 -43.3% 13.9% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 519,501 22,587 -41.2% 31.8% DJIA Daily Futures contract 212,263 9,229 -49.1% -13.8% DAXR Daily Futures contract 11,100 483 -4.3% 32.5% FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 7,546 328 -31.4% -23.9%