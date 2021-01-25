Singapore Exchange launches ESG derivatives

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today introduced its pioneering suite of ESG derivatives, accelerating the exchange’s SGX FIRST sustainability initiative.
SGX partnered with FTSE Russell in the development of the new contracts in order to offer investors more choice in promoting the integration of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into institutional investment portfolios on its market infrastructure.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The SGX FIRST (Future in Reshaping Sustainability Together) initiative was announced in December. It is a multi-pronged expansion of the exchange’s sustainability capabilities and supports the introduction of new ESG-focused products, services and platforms.
Michael Syn, Head of Equities at SGX, commented:
Our leadership in developing a pan-Asia shelf of benchmark equity derivatives has placed us in a distinct position to drive the change the world needs to see today. Together with FTSE Russell’s strengths in investable multi-asset products and ESG, our offering of sustainable risk-management solutions in Asia is unrivalled.