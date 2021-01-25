Singapore Exchange launches ESG derivatives

SGX partnered with FTSE Russell in the development of the new contracts in order to offer investors more choice in promoting the integration of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into institutional investment portfolios on its market infrastructure.

The SGX FIRST (Future in Reshaping Sustainability Together) initiative was announced in December. It is a multi-pronged expansion of the exchange’s sustainability capabilities and supports the introduction of new ESG-focused products, services and platforms.

Michael Syn, Head of Equities at SGX, commented:

Our leadership in developing a pan-Asia shelf of benchmark equity derivatives has placed us in a distinct position to drive the change the world needs to see today. Together with FTSE Russell’s strengths in investable multi-asset products and ESG, our offering of sustainable risk-management solutions in Asia is unrivalled.

