SGX reports FX Futures Volume rise in February 2021

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today released its market statistic for February 2021. The exchange reported a rise in FX futures trading volume during last month with 2.3 million contracts and 7% increase compared to January 2021.

The official announcement stated that INR/USD Futures led the rise in volumes with a 22% jump as market volatility increased. The trading volume of USD/CNH futures fell 15% last month during the New Year holidays in China.

SGX reported that Derivatives daily average volume (DAV) increased 6.2%MoM last month reaching 1.1 million contracts. The traded volume was lower on yearly basis at 17.7 million but the exchange attributed that to fewer trading days in onshore markets. The extended Lunar New Year holidays this year were in February which saw several markets across East Asia close, while last year they were marked in January. SGX noted that its derivatives platform was open during those holidays.