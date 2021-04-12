SGX March trading volumes surge

Singapore Exchange (SGX) has just released its market statistics for March 2021. The exchange reported its highest securities market turnover since March last year. It registered 50% MoM rise in to S$38.7 billion.

Securities daily average value (SDAV) climbed 24% compared to February 2021 reaching S$1.7 billion. It also marked 18% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) increase to S$1.52 billion.

The ETF volume on SGX reached 3%MoM with S$516 million. In the first quarter, the ETF turnover gained 34% compared to the previous one to S$1.6 billion, with combined assets-under-management (AUM) of all 30 listed ETFs at S$8.99 billion.

SGX registered 27% MoM increase in FX trading volumes to 2.9 million contracts in March 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the exchange reached 7.3 million contracts and 20% growth over the previous quarter.