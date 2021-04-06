Moscow Exchange sees 25%MoM rise in trading volumes in March 2021

Total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets reached RUB 90.4 trillion in March 2021, registering a 25.4%MoM increase (RUB 72.1 in February 2021).

Volumes can be seen to have grown on all major markets in comparison to volumes reached in February 2021: Derivatives Market (+37%), FX Market (+33.1%), Equity Market (+19.5%), Bond Market (+18.4%) and Money Market (+16%).

Equity & Bond Market

Hereinafter excluding overnight bonds, total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market for March 2021 was RUB 4,408.7 billion (February 2021: RUB 3,703.8 billion),

Trading volume in DRs, shares and investment fund units was RUB 2,671.3 billion (February 2021: RUB 2,235.9bln). ADTV was RUB 121.4 billion (February 2021: RUB 111.8 billion).

Turnover in sovereign, regional and corporate bonds was RUB 1,737.4 billion (February 2021: RUB 1,467.9 billion). ADTV was RUB 79.0 billion (February 2021: RUB 73.4 billion).

In March 2021, seventy new bond issues were placed with a combined value of RUB 1,174.3 billion (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 361.9 billion). This is compared to the 61 new bond issues placed in February 2021.