Moscow Exchange sees 25%MoM rise in trading volumes in March 2021

Total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets reached RUB 90.4 trillion in March 2021, registering a 25.4%MoM increase (RUB 72.1 in February 2021).
Volumes can be seen to have grown on all major markets in comparison to volumes reached in February 2021: Derivatives Market (+37%), FX Market (+33.1%), Equity Market (+19.5%), Bond Market (+18.4%) and Money Market (+16%).
Equity & Bond Market
Hereinafter excluding overnight bonds, total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market for March 2021 was RUB 4,408.7 billion (February 2021: RUB 3,703.8 billion),
Trading volume in DRs, shares and investment fund units was RUB 2,671.3 billion (February 2021: RUB 2,235.9bln). ADTV was RUB 121.4 billion (February 2021: RUB 111.8 billion).
Turnover in sovereign, regional and corporate bonds was RUB 1,737.4 billion (February 2021: RUB 1,467.9 billion). ADTV was RUB 79.0 billion (February 2021: RUB 73.4 billion).
In March 2021, seventy new bond issues were placed with a combined value of RUB 1,174.3 billion (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 361.9 billion). This is compared to the 61 new bond issues placed in February 2021.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Derivatives Market
Derivatives Market volumes saw a significant increase of 36.7% to reach a record RUB 16.4 trillion (February 2021: RUB 12.0 trillion) or 221 million contracts (February 2021: 162.2 million), of which 5.2 million contracts were options and 216.7 million contracts were futures. ADTV was RUB 747.0 billion (February 2021: RUB 599.9 billion).
By the end of the month, open interest was RUB 737.0 billion (February 2021: RUB 820.7bln).
Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volume increased by a massive 121%, reaching RUB 192.0 billion in comparison to February 2021’s RUB 86.9 billion.
FX Market
FX Market trading volume increased to RUB 31.9 trillion (February 2021: RUB 24.0 trillion), with spot trades totalling RUB 10.1 trillion and forwards and swap trades amounting to RUB 21.8 trillion.
ADTV for the FX Market was RUB 1,449.8 billion (USD 19.5 billion), in comparison to RUB 1,198.2 billion (USD 16.1 billion) in February 2021.
Money Market
The Money Market turnover rose to RUB 37.0 trillion (February 2021: RUB 31.9 trillion), while ADTV was RUB 1,683.8 billion (February 2021: RUB 1,597.1 billion).
The CCP-cleared repo segment climbed to RUB 22.3 trillion (February 2021: 18.1 trillion), including the GCC repo segment which came to a total of RUB 6.0 trillion (February 2021: RUB 5.9 trillion).
The Russian market operator reported last month RUB 34.3 billion in Fee and Commission income (F&C) for the full year 2020, representing a 30.9% growth compared to 2019.