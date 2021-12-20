Moscow Exchange reveals brand update

The Russian market operator has unveiled its updated brand. The Moscow Exchange has seen developmental changes in its organisation, as well as in the financial markets over the past 10 years.

The Group highlighted that it has gone beyond a classical exchange, with offering of an arsenal of OTC services, as well as developing platform solutions. Along with these organisational changes, the firm’s brand has also evolved, reflecting the scale and influence of the its business and encompassing all areas of our operations.

According to the official announcement, MOEX’s new logo represents constant growth, development and improvement.