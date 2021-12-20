Moscow Exchange reveals brand update

The Russian market operator has unveiled its updated brand. The Moscow Exchange has seen developmental changes in its organisation, as well as in the financial markets over the past 10 years.
The Group highlighted that it has gone beyond a classical exchange, with offering of an arsenal of OTC services, as well as developing platform solutions. Along with these organisational changes, the firm’s brand has also evolved, reflecting the scale and influence of the its business and encompassing all areas of our operations.
According to the official announcement, MOEX’s new logo represents constant growth, development and improvement.
The letters MOEX in the new logo stand for Moscow Exchange and the stock exchange ticker. The Group’s logo remains in colour red.
Moscow Exchange retains the colour red – the colour of confidence, vigour and leadership – as the basis of its brand. Compared with the previous logo, the colour takes on a more modern hue.
Yury Denisov, MOEX Chief Executive Officer, said:
Yury Denisov
We’ve gone beyond the classical exchange business: we’re expanding into the OTC market, creating platforms that connect financial companies and clients, and opening up new opportunities for investors, corporations and banks. With millions of retail investors entering the market, financial companies are focusing more on the social impact of their activities. Moscow Exchange is, to a large extent, shaping this trend. We feel responsible for people’s future, so we are making financial literacy one of our major objectives. It makes sense for the company to update its brand at this time in order to be more in line with this agenda.
Irina Lebedeva, Managing Director for Marketing and Customer Experience at MOEX, said:
As the company evolves, so does our brand. It should reflect our scale and influence and cover all areas of our activity. That’s why we are rebranding. The presentation of Moscow Exchange’s new image is kicking off an advertising campaign for a wider audience. We are going to talk about our brand values, the importance of a responsible attitude to finance and the new opportunities offered by financial markets and our services.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.