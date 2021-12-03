MOEX trading volumes rise 7.2% MoM in November

In November 2021, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets increased by 7.18% MoM to RUB 91.0 trillion (RUB 84.9 trillion in October 2021). The numbers were also up 11.7% on yearly basis.
All sections of the market registered an increase during November including the Derivatives Market 33.33% MoM, Precious Metals Market with 18.6% MoM, FX Market with 4.82 % MoM, Equity Market with 4,01% MoM and Money Market with 0.7%.
In November 2021, the total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market reached RUB 4,683.2 billion (October 2021: RUB 4,502.5 billion), hereafter excluding overnight bonds.
Trading volume in RDRs, shares, and investment fund units increased by 6.88% MoM to RUB 3,227.3 billion (October 2021: RUB 3,019.6 billion). ADTV went up by 6.88 % MoM to RUB 153.7 billion (October 2021: RUB 143.8 billion).
77 new bond issues with a total value of RUB 764.7 billion (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 294.5 billion) were placed in November.
MOEX reported that Derivatives Market volumes increased by 33.33% MoM to RUB 17.6 trillion in November (October 2021: RUB 13.2 trillion) or 216.9 million contracts (October 2021: 166.7 million).
The Standardised OTC Derivatives Market volumes decreased by 12.31% MoM, reaching RUB 234.4 billion.
FX Market trading volume stood at RUB 26.1 trillion (October 2021: RUB 24.9 trillion), with spot trades of RUB 6.8 trillion and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 18.5 trillion.
The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,243.4 billion (USD 17.1 billion), compared to RUB 1,184.9 billion (USD 16.6 billion) in October 2021.
Money Market trading volume rose by 0.72% MoM to RUB 41.9 trillion (October 2021: RUB 41.6 trillion). ADTV was RUB 1,996.0 billion (October 2021: RUB 1,982.9 billion).
The CCP-cleared repo segment increased by 0.83% MoM to RUB 24.3 trillion, including the GCC repo segment which stood at RUB 7.4 trillion.
Turnover in precious metals came in at RUB 15.3 billion in November, compared to RUB 12.9 billion registered the previous month. Gold accounted for RUB 15.1 billion (3.5 t) silver of RUB 0.2 billion (3.0 t).
The Russian market operator recently expanded international share offering with 80 international companies including Nasdaq, Airbnb, Domino’s Pizza, Gartner, Motorola Solutions and others.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.