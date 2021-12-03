MOEX trading volumes rise 7.2% MoM in November

In November 2021, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets increased by 7.18% MoM to RUB 91.0 trillion (RUB 84.9 trillion in October 2021). The numbers were also up 11.7% on yearly basis.

All sections of the market registered an increase during November including the Derivatives Market 33.33% MoM, Precious Metals Market with 18.6% MoM, FX Market with 4.82 % MoM, Equity Market with 4,01% MoM and Money Market with 0.7%.

In November 2021, the total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market reached RUB 4,683.2 billion (October 2021: RUB 4,502.5 billion), hereafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in RDRs, shares, and investment fund units increased by 6.88% MoM to RUB 3,227.3 billion (October 2021: RUB 3,019.6 billion). ADTV went up by 6.88 % MoM to RUB 153.7 billion (October 2021: RUB 143.8 billion).

77 new bond issues with a total value of RUB 764.7 billion (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 294.5 billion) were placed in November.