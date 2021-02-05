MOEX trading volumes fall 29% MoM to RUB 63.9 trillion in January

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 63.9 trillion in total trading volumes in January 2021, down by 29.2% MoM (RUB 90.2 trillion in December 2020).

January saw decreases in all sections of the market, compared to the volatility, registered in December and November. Derivatives Market fell by 5.7% MoM, the FX Market followed with a 26.8% MoM drop. The Equities and Bonds Market was down by 35.6% MoM and the Money Market fell by 39% MoM.

Equity & Bonds Market

The total turnover for equity and bonds markets was RUB 3,076.4 billion in January, registering a drop of 35.6% MoM (RUB 4,779.7 billion in December).

In shares, RDRs and investment fund units went down 9.4% MoM with RUB 2,247.5 billion (RUB 2,481.3 billion in December). ADTV rose 4.9% MoM with RUB 118.3 billion (RUB 112.8 billion in December 2020).

Corporate, regional and sovereign bonds fell 63.9% MoM to RUB 828.9 billion (RUB 2,298.3 billion in December). ADTV dropped by 58.3% MoM, reporting RUB 43.6 billion (RUB 104.5 billion in December).

39 new bond issues were placed in January 2020 with total value of RUB 680.6 billion (RUB 293.9 billion in overnight bonds).