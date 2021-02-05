MOEX trading volumes fall 29% MoM to RUB 63.9 trillion in January

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 63.9 trillion in total trading volumes in January 2021, down by 29.2% MoM (RUB 90.2 trillion in December 2020).
January saw decreases in all sections of the market, compared to the volatility, registered in December and November. Derivatives Market fell by 5.7% MoM, the FX Market followed with a 26.8% MoM drop. The Equities and Bonds Market was down by 35.6% MoM and the Money Market fell by 39% MoM.
Equity & Bonds Market
The total turnover for equity and bonds markets was RUB 3,076.4 billion in January, registering a drop of 35.6% MoM (RUB 4,779.7 billion in December).
In shares, RDRs and investment fund units went down 9.4% MoM with RUB 2,247.5 billion (RUB 2,481.3 billion in December). ADTV rose 4.9% MoM with RUB 118.3 billion (RUB 112.8 billion in December 2020).
Corporate, regional and sovereign bonds fell 63.9% MoM to RUB 828.9 billion (RUB 2,298.3 billion in December). ADTV dropped by 58.3% MoM, reporting RUB 43.6 billion (RUB 104.5 billion in December).
39 new bond issues were placed in January 2020 with total value of RUB 680.6 billion (RUB 293.9 billion in overnight bonds).
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Derivatives Market
RUB 11.6 trillion (RUB 12.3 trillion in December 2020) are attributed to derivatives and market volumes in January, down by 5.7% MoM. Contracts were 158.8 million (RUB 173.2 million contracts in December 2020). Of these futures account for 155.2 million and options for 3.6 million. ADTV was RUB 612.5 billion, up by 9.2% MoM (RUB 560.8 billion in December 2020).
Open interest at the end of the month amounted to RUB 684.7 billion, which increased by 22.2% MoM in January (560.5 billion in December).
The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volumes fell in January by 70.1% MoM, to RUB 65.7 billion (RUB 219.7 billion in December).
FX Market
The total trading volume of the FX market dropped by 26.8% MoM to RUB 22.9 trillion in January (RUB 31.3 trillion in December). Spot trades accounted for RUB 7.8 trillion (down by 24.3% MoM) and swap trades and forwards to RUB 15.1 trillion (down 28.1% MoM).
ADTV amounted to RUB 1,203.6 billion (USD 16.2 billion) in January, compared to December when it was to RUB RUB 1,424.2 billion (USD 19.2 billion)
Money Market
The trading volume for the money market fell by39% MoM to RUB 24.6 trillion (RUB 40.3 trillion in December). ADTV was RUB 1,296.0 billion in December (RUB 1,833.3 billion in December). The CCP-cleared repo segment trading volume dropped 29.2% MoM to RUB 20.9 trillion.