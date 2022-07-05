Moscow Exchange sees slight recovery in June FX volumes

FX Market trading volume was RUB 17.8 trillion during last month, seeing a 10.5% increase compared to last month. However, the numbers still decreased 33.6% compared to June 2021.

The total trading volumes across the exchange’s markets reached RUB 73.5 trillion in June. The numbers were 6% lower compared to May’s RUB 78.2 trillion. On yearly basis, this was a 9.8% drop compared to the same period last year.

The total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market also witnessed recovery reaching RUB 1.53 trillion. The numbers were 53.8% higher from May when it was RUB 995 billion. On yearly basis, this was still a 60.4% drop.

Trading volume in RDRs, shares, and investment fund units increased by 52.33% MoM to RUB 909.3 billion.

Demand on the derivatives market on MOEX also decreased by 5% MoM to RUB 5.3 trillion.

Money Market turnover reached RUB 48.4 trillion, dropping 12.6% on monthly basis but gaining 23.5% compared to May.

Turnover in precious metals came in at RUB 8.7 billion. Gold accounted for RUB 8.5 billion of that and Silver was RUB 0.1 billion.

Moscow Exchange was severely impacted by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. After the country’s invasion, the exchange was shut for a month to offset the impact on the trading markets. However, trading volumes, especially in the equities market, still remain lower than pre-war levels as a result of the international sanctions imposed on Russia.