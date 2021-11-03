MOEX trading volumes drop 4.8% MoM in October

In October 2021, the total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market reached RUB 4,502.5 billion (September 2021: RUB 4,301.5 billion), hereafter excluding overnight bonds.

Some sections of the market registered an increase during October including Precious Metals Market with 17.27% MoM, Money Market with 7.21% MoM, Equity Market with 4,67% MoM and the Derivatives Market 3,12% MoM. FX spot Market, fell by 1.58% MoM.

In October 2021, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets fell by 4.82% MoM to RUB 84.9 trillion (RUB 89.2 trillion in September 2021). The numbers were also down 5.35% on yearly basis.

Trading volume in RDRs, shares, and investment fund units increased by 7.21% MoM to RUB 3,019.6 billion (Septeber 2021: RUB 2,816.4 billion). ADTV went up by 12.34 % MoM to RUB 143.8 billion (September 2021: RUB 128 billion).

86 new bond issues with a total value of RUB 811.3 billion (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 262.4 billion) were placed in October.

MOEX reported that Derivatives Market volumes increased by 3.12% MoM to RUB 13.2 trillion (September 2021: RUB 12.8 trillion) or 166.7 million contracts (September 2021: 171.5 million).

The Standardised OTC Derivatives Market volumes increased by 55.95% MoM, reaching RUB 267.3 billion.

FX Market trading volume was RUB 24.9 trillion (September 2021: RUB 25.3 trillion), with spot trades of RUB 6.8 trillion and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 18.5 trillion.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,184.9 billion (USD 16.6 billion), compared to RUB 1,148.6 billion (USD 15.7 billion) in September 2021.

Money Market trading volume fell by 10.15% MoM to RUB 41.6 trillion (September 2021: RUB 46.3 trillion). ADTV was RUB 1,982.9 billion (September 2021: RUB 2,105.5 billion).

The CCP-cleared repo segment decreased by 1.23% MoM to RUB 24.1 trillion, including the GCC repo segment which was RUB 7.4 trillion.

Turnover in precious metals reached RUB 143.8 billion, compared to RUB 128 billion registered the previous month. Gold accounted for RUB 12.7 billion (3.1 t) silver of RUB 0.2 billion (3.7 t).

Earlier in October, the Russian market operator reported a 18% rise in operating income in third quarter of 2021.