MOEX trading volumes grow by 12.8% MoM to RUB 72.1 trillion in February

In February 2021, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 12.8 % MoM to RUB 72.1 trillion (RUB 63.9 trillion in January 2021).

Standout growth leaders were the Equity Market (+20.4% MoM) and Money Market (+29.7% MoM), while smaller growth was recorded for the Derivatives Market (+3.5% MoM), and FX spot Market (+4.8% MoM).

Equity & Bond Market

In February 2021, the total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market was RUB 3,703.8 billion (January 2021: RUB 3,076.4 billion), hereafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in RDRs, shares, and investment fund units decreased by 0.52% MoM to RUB 2,235.9 billion (January 2021: RUB 2,247.5 billion). ADTV decreased by 5.5% MoM to RUB 111.8 billion (January 2021: RUB 118.3 billion).

Trading volume in regional, corporate, and sovereign bonds was RUB 1,467.9 billion (January 2021: RUB 828.9 billion). ADTV was RUB 73.4 billion (January 2021: RUB 43.6 billion).

61 new bond issues with a total value of RUB 1,074.0 billion (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 369.6 billion) were placed in February 2021.