HKEX to launch Silver Futures contracts

June 3, 2020


Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced the launch of Silver Futures contracts settled in US dollars and Offshore Renminbi. The new futures contracts will be launched on 8 June 2020 and will further expand the company’s commodities product suite.

The new Silver Futures will be physically settled in Hong Kong with its contract months covering the spot month and the following 11 calendar months. Trading and settlement fees and the SFC commission levy will be waived for the first six months.

The new addition to HKEX’s existing metals products will provide investors and risk managers in the region with a new tool for trading, hedging and asset allocation and further strengthen Hong Kong’s status as an international financial hub.

In July 2017, HKEX launched its first deliverable precious metals contracts, the USD and CNH denominated gold futures. The Silver Futures also complements the precious metals products offered by the London Metal Exchange (LME), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HKEX, under its LMEprecious initiative.

