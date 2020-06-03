HKEX to launch Silver Futures contracts

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced the launch of Silver Futures contracts settled in US dollars and Offshore Renminbi. The new futures contracts will be launched on 8 June 2020 and will further expand the company’s commodities product suite.

The new Silver Futures will be physically settled in Hong Kong with its contract months covering the spot month and the following 11 calendar months. Trading and settlement fees and the SFC commission levy will be waived for the first six months.