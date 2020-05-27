HKEX and MSCI to launch suite of indexes in Asia and Emerging Markets futures and options contracts

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited signed a licensing agreement with finance company MSCI Inc. to license a suite of MSCI indexes in Asia and Emerging Markets for futures and options contracts in Hong Kong.
The 37 new futures and options contracts are pending regulatory approval and market conditions, HKEX will confirm the launch dates once they are set.
The agreement will significantly expand HKEX’s relationship with MSCI. The companies launched MSCI Asia Ex-Japan Index futures and last year the MSCI China A Index futures.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Charles Li, Chief Executive, HKEX commented:
This is very exciting news indeed for Hong Kong and HKEX. As the global markets leader in the Asian timezone, and reflecting our unique role connecting markets and investors across the world, we are very pleased to today be announcing this major agreement with MSCI. Bringing enhanced liquidity to our markets, this builds on our stated strategy and our 2019 commitment to launch MSCI China A index futures in Hong Kong. It comes at a time when Hong Kong’s derivatives market is going from strength to strength and represents another significant development in continuing to build the breadth, depth and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s vibrant financial markets.
Henry Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at MSCI, said:
MSCI’s mission as a provider of tools, services and insights for the global investment industry is to help investors around the world better understand and navigate investment opportunities and risks. As we continue to see increasing demand from global investors in enhancing their risk management capabilities, we are pleased to license HKEX to use our indexes for this expansive suite of new trading and risk management tools for global investors.