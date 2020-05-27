HKEX and MSCI to launch suite of indexes in Asia and Emerging Markets futures and options contracts

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited signed a licensing agreement with finance company MSCI Inc. to license a suite of MSCI indexes in Asia and Emerging Markets for futures and options contracts in Hong Kong.

The 37 new futures and options contracts are pending regulatory approval and market conditions, HKEX will confirm the launch dates once they are set.

The agreement will significantly expand HKEX’s relationship with MSCI. The companies launched MSCI Asia Ex-Japan Index futures and last year the MSCI China A Index futures.