HKEX releases Master SPSA service to improve pre-trading checking

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced the launch of Master Special Segregated Account (Master SPSA) service today as service enhancement to support Stock Connect, HKEX’s landmark mutual market access programme with the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

Master SPSA will facilitate more efficient pre-trade checking of Northbound sell orders and average pricing execution at the fund manager level.

HKEX’s Head of Markets Wilfred Yiu said