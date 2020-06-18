HKEX plans to launch Sustainable and Green Exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced its plans for launching the HKEX Sustainable and Green Exchange, ‘STAGE’. The new information platform will be a central hub for data and information on sustainable and green finance investments in Asia.
The new HKEX exchange will promote the visibility, transparency and accessibility of sustainable and green finance across asset class and product type. On STAGE investors will have access to a comprehensive database of sustainable and green investment options, available on Hong Kong’s securities markets. The exchange will also act as a education and advocacy platform, promoting knowledge sharing and stakeholder engagement in sustainable finance.
Grace Hui commented:
The launch of STAGE demonstrates HKEX’s strong commitment to sustainability. By encouraging issuers, investors, asset managers, market participants and advisors to play an active role in enhancing the sustainable and green finance ecosystem in Hong Kong and the region, we are in turn reinforcing the sustainability of our own market.
Grace Hui added:
Our goal is to help issuers raise awareness of their sustainable and green financial products, whilst also offering investors and asset managers easy access to information for their due diligence, selection and monitoring.