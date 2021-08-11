HKEX posts record half-yearly profits of HK$6.6 billion

HKEX released its half-yearly financial performance recently and posted record half-year profits. Part of the reason behind this was the considerable revenues that the company brought in over this period. The first half of 2021 had revenue of HK$10.9 billion, an increase of 24% compared to the first half of 2020.

After posting revenue of HK$8.8 billion for the first half of 2020, the revenue increase for the first half of 2021 was driven by a 27% increase in core business revenue. This rose from HK$7.9 billion to HK$10.1 billion. It means that core business revenue made up 93% of the total revenue for the company in the first half of 2021.

Profits attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2020 sat at HK$5.2 billion; this saw an increase of 26%, and HKEX posted profits for the first half of 2021 of HK$6.6 billion. Part of the reason for the significant rise in profits on a year-on-year basis is the careful management of expenses that HKEX has carried out.