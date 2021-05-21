HKEX appoints Alejandro Aguzin as Chief Executive

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has just announced the change in of its Chief Executive. The company appointed Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin as Chief Executive of HKEX, effective 24 May 2021, for a term of three years.
The HKEX announcement stated that as Chief Executive, Aguzin will also become a Member of Board Executive Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. He will also be an ex-officio member of the Board of the Group and a member of the Listing Policy Panel.
The new appointment of Aguzin, Calvin Tai will cease to serve as the company’s Interim Chief Executive and ex-officio member of the Board as of 23 May.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The official announcement said:
The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr Tai for his leadership and dedication to HKEX as Interim Chief Executive. Mr Tai has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that he is not aware of any matters relating to his cessation as Interim Chief Executive and an ex-officio member of the Board that need to be brought to the attention of HKEX’s shareholders.
Aguzin brings a wealth of experience at his new role as Chief Executive of HKEX. He served at JP Morgan since 1990, Aguzin has held a number of leadership positions in different lines of business and locations throughout his 30 years with the firm. He was the company’s CEO from 2019 to 2021. Aguzin is also on the board of directors of Buenos Aire headquartered e-commerce technology company, MercadoLibre Inc, since 2017.
Aguzin holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.