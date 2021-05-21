HKEX appoints Alejandro Aguzin as Chief Executive

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has just announced the change in of its Chief Executive. The company appointed Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin as Chief Executive of HKEX, effective 24 May 2021, for a term of three years.

The HKEX announcement stated that as Chief Executive, Aguzin will also become a Member of Board Executive Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. He will also be an ex-officio member of the Board of the Group and a member of the Listing Policy Panel.

The new appointment of Aguzin, Calvin Tai will cease to serve as the company’s Interim Chief Executive and ex-officio member of the Board as of 23 May.