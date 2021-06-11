HKEX appoints Winsome Ng as Managing Director and Group Head of Internal Audit

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin, commented:
I am very pleased to be welcoming Winsome to HKEX. She brings solid experience and technical knowledge of the financial services sector and capital markets to our business, and I look forward to working with her as we continue to strengthen and advance Hong Kong’s role as a leading international financial centre.
Most recently, Ng served as Managing Director and Chief Auditor, Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse for five years. There she was responsible for risk assessments and audit coverage of the bank’s Asia-Pacific businesses across 10 markets. Before that, Ng spent almost 19 years at J.P. Morgan, where she held positions such as Managing Director and Regional Audit Head, Asia Pacific – Corporate and Investment Bank.
Ng holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Melbourne in Australia, where she majored in accounting and commercial law. She is a qualified Certified Practicing Accountant in Hong Kong and Australia.