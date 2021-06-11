HKEX appoints Winsome Ng as Managing Director and Group Head of Internal Audit

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the appointment of Winsome Ng as Managing Director and Group Head of Internal Audit.

In her new role at HKEX, Ng will oversee the Group‘s Internal Audit function and provide independent assurance to the Board on the group’s risk management, governance and internal control processes.

Ng will join the company in early September and directly report to both Nicolas Aguzin, HKEX Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Yiu, Chairman of HKEX’s Audit Committee.