HKEX launches new MSCI index futures contracts

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced the launch of a new batch of futures contracts as part of its new index licensing agreement with MSCI Inc. to expand HKEX’s derivatives product suite.
HKEX listed eight new USD-denominated MSCI index futures contracts which and track underlying equities in markets including Mainland China, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand,and Vietnam.
On 17 August, HKEX will add eight more contracts denominated in USD.
17 MSCI index futures were launched in July and HKEX plans to launch the remainder of the 37 contracts this year after receiving regulatory approval.
Earlier in May, HKEX signed a 10-year licensing agreement with MSCI to license a suite of MSCI indexes in Asia and Emerging Markets for the release of 37 futures and options contracts in Hong Kong. The agreement broadens the partnership further and anchors the two companies’ commitment to a long-term product development and innovation programme in the region.
HKEX has established incentive programmes for liquidity providers, proprietary traders and block trade participants in support of the liquidity development of the contracts. The Commission Levy charged by the Securities and Futures Commission will also be exempted for the first six months of trading.