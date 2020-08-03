HKEX launches new MSCI index futures contracts

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced the launch of a new batch of futures contracts as part of its new index licensing agreement with MSCI Inc. to expand HKEX’s derivatives product suite.

HKEX listed eight new USD-denominated MSCI index futures contracts which and track underlying equities in markets including Mainland China, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand,and Vietnam.

On 17 August, HKEX will add eight more contracts denominated in USD.

17 MSCI index futures were launched in July and HKEX plans to launch the remainder of the 37 contracts this year after receiving regulatory approval.