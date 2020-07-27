HKEX launches first listings of A-share L&I Products in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is announced the release of the first Hong Kong-listed A-share Leveraged and Inverse Products (L&I Products).

The four new A-share L&I Products listed include:

ChinaAMC Direxion CSI 300 Index Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (stock code: 7272)

ChinaAMC Direxion CSI 300 Index Daily (-1x) Inverse Product (stock code: 7373)

CSOP CSI 300 Index Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (stock code: 7233)

CSOP CSI 300 Index Daily (-1x) Inverse Product (stock code: 7333)

The new products aim to gain twice the daily return or the opposite (inverse) daily return of the CSI 300 Index, before fees and expenses. Their introduction to Hong Kong’s markets marks a new stage for directional trading in China A-shares. Investors can use these instruments to pyrsue increased returns during short-term market momentum and/or hedge against market downside, at relatively low cost.

HKEX’s Head of Exchange Traded Products Brian Roberts said: