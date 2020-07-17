HKEX makes two senior appointments to its Listing Division

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced the appointments of Janice Wu and Stephanie Lau to its Listing Division.

Wu has been appointed Managing Director, Co-Head of IPO Vettin. Together Wu and Lau will have oversight of HKEX issuer listing applications. Wu has more than 17 years of experience as a senior legal practitioner including as in-house general counsel and in private practice.

Currently, Wu serves as deputy general counsel for TPG Asia and General Counsel for TPG’s infrastructure investing effort, both part of global investment firm TPG.

HKEX Head of Listing, Bonnie Y Chan commented: