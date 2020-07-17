HKEX makes two senior appointments to its Listing Division

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced the appointments of Janice Wu and Stephanie Lau to its Listing Division.
Wu has been appointed Managing Director, Co-Head of IPO Vettin. Together Wu and Lau will have oversight of HKEX issuer listing applications. Wu has more than 17 years of experience as a senior legal practitioner including as in-house general counsel and in private practice.
Currently, Wu serves as deputy general counsel for TPG Asia and General Counsel for TPG’s infrastructure investing effort, both part of global investment firm TPG.
HKEX Head of Listing, Bonnie Y Chan commented:
I am very delighted to welcome Janice to HKEX. She has extensive experience advising on corporate and capital market matters, and I am certain she will bring invaluable expertise to the further development of the IPO Vetting team and the Listing Division more broadly
Karen Lok was appointed as Senior Vice President, Head of Listing Compliance. Lok is a certified accountant in Kong Kong and Australia and has more than 20 years of experience in compliance, risk management, and business operations management at several international banks and consulting firms. Prior to her new appointment, Lok was director at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Hong Kong, providing advisory and consulting services in risk and regulations.
Chan added
As part of our ongoing enhancements to our operations, I’m today pleased to announce a new specialist Listing Compliance function to help provide oversight and support to the Listing Division at HKEX. I am very happy to have someone of Karen’s calibre and experience to join us and lead this new team.
Chan continued:
With my leadership team now in place, I very much look forward to continuing to build the robustness and competitiveness of our listing regime, and to working to enhance Hong Kong’s leading global position as an international financial market.
Wu and Lok will report to Head of Listing, Bonnie Y Chan.