Euronext’s December volumes up 10.6% MoM in March

Euronext FX, formerly FastMatch, registered $486 billion volume, with 11.2% MoM rise from February 2021, considering the 23 trading days last month.

ADV cash market reached €3.05 million in December, down by 3.8% MoM compared to the previous month.

The total cash market reached €70.17 million in March 2021, 10.6% MoM decrease compared to €63.45 million in February 2021.

Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for March 2021.

The ADV FX reached $21.17 billion in March with a 3.3% MoM decrease, compared to the $21.89 billion in the previous month.

From a Year-on-year perspective, Euronext FX volumes fell 40.2% YoY in March 2021 from the $814.01 billion in March 2020.

ADV Euronext FX dropped 42.8%YoY in March 2021 from $37 billion during the same period last year.

Euronext recently announced hiring Piero Novelli, a co-president at Swiss bank UBS, to become its new chairman. In January, Delphine d’Amarzit became the first woman CEO of Euronext Paris.