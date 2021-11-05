Euronext sees 71.2% revenue and income jump in Q3 2021

The recent merger with Borsa Italiana capital markets and increased cash equity volumes and strong yield lead to a 63.6% rise in trading volumes to €124.2 million. Additionally, fixed income trading revenue increased to €23.8 million, driven by growth in MTS cash trading activities.

Euronext has released its financial metrics for the third quarter of 2021. The pan-European market infrastructure reported revenue and income of €350.6 million, up by 71.2% compared to the same period the previous year. Borsa Italiana Group contributed EUR 121.1 million to revenue.

Post-trade revenue also registered growth with 86.2% increase to €83.1 million, attributed to the consolidation of the Italian CSD, Monte Titoli, and of the clearing activities of the Italian CCP, CC&G.

Custody and settlement revenue in the Nordic CSDs also registered some growth, reflecting normalised levels of retail activity. Revenue from clearing increased to EUR 27.5 million and CC&G generated EUR 12.9 million from treasury income.

Euronext’s operating income, excluding divestment and acquisition costs, grew by 69.5% to €147.6 million. This was attributed to the consolidation of costs from acquired businesses, which amounted to €54.8 million, and costs related to the integration of the Borsa Italiana Group, as mentioned above.

