Euronext sees 71.2% revenue and income jump in Q3 2021

Exchanges November 5, 2021


Euronext has released its financial metrics for the third quarter of 2021. The pan-European market infrastructure reported revenue and income of €350.6 million, up by 71.2% compared to the same period the previous year. Borsa Italiana Group contributed EUR 121.1 million to revenue.

The recent merger with Borsa Italiana capital markets and increased cash equity volumes and strong yield lead to a 63.6% rise in trading volumes to €124.2 million. Additionally, fixed income trading revenue increased to €23.8 million, driven by growth in MTS cash trading activities.

Post-trade revenue also registered growth with 86.2% increase to €83.1 million, attributed to the consolidation of the Italian CSD, Monte Titoli, and of the clearing activities of the Italian CCP, CC&G.

Custody and settlement revenue in the Nordic CSDs also registered some growth, reflecting normalised levels of retail activity. Revenue from clearing increased to EUR 27.5 million and CC&G generated EUR 12.9 million from treasury income.

Euronext’s operating income, excluding divestment and acquisition costs, grew by 69.5% to €147.6 million. This was attributed to the consolidation of costs from acquired businesses, which amounted to €54.8 million, and costs related to the integration of the Borsa Italiana Group, as mentioned above.

LeapRate reported that Euronext revenue surged during the second quarter, although registered a drop in FX trading.

