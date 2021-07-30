Euronext revenue surges despite drop in FX trading in Q2 2021

Euronext has posted its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year ending on 30 June. The Group reported a solid rise in revenue, however, forex trading demand has dropped on a yearly basis.

The official figures show spot forex trading fell to €5.7 million, registering a 13.5% decline from the €6.6 million reported during the previous year.

In Q2 the average trading volume in forex trading dropped to $18.6 billion from $20.6 billion for the same period the previous year.

The overall performance, however, was strong with revenue for the quarter reaching €328.8 million with a 56% increase. The overall revenue from trading accounted for €112.8 million and marked a 26.1% rise.