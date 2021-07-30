Euronext revenue surges despite drop in FX trading in Q2 2021

Euronext has posted its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year ending on 30 June. The Group reported a solid rise in revenue, however, forex trading demand has dropped on a yearly basis.
The official figures show spot forex trading fell to €5.7 million, registering a 13.5% decline from the €6.6 million reported during the previous year.
In Q2 the average trading volume in forex trading dropped to $18.6 billion from $20.6 billion for the same period the previous year.
The overall performance, however, was strong with revenue for the quarter reaching €328.8 million with a 56% increase. The overall revenue from trading accounted for €112.8 million and marked a 26.1% rise.
The acquisition of Borsa Italiana also had a strong effect on the yields of this quarter. The Italian exchange brought €89.6 million to the revenue for two months.
Post-trade services accounted for €83.4 million, registering a 130.9% growth. Listing and data services contributed in €48.2 million and €46.5 million, respectively. Non-volume-related revenue registered 56% total business in the second quarter.
Euronext reported €86.6 million in net income, up by 5.6% on yearly basis. EBITDA was €192.9 million with a 58.7% margin, adjusted at 59.2%.
Stéphane Boujnah, Chairman and CEO at Euronext, commented:
This growth results from robust organic performance with record listing activity in equities and ETFs, our fast-growing post-trade business in the Nordics and from the consolidation of the Borsa Italiana Group since 29 April 2021.
He added:
We are actively preparing the announcement of the new Euronext strategic plan, including 2024 Group guidances, which we will release in November 2021.