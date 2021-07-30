Menu

Euronext revenue surges despite drop in FX trading in Q2 2021

Exchanges July 30, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Euronext has posted its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year ending on 30 June. The Group reported a solid rise in revenue, however, forex trading demand has dropped on a yearly basis.

The official figures show spot forex trading fell to €5.7 million, registering a 13.5% decline from the €6.6 million reported during the previous year.

In Q2 the average trading volume in forex trading dropped to $18.6 billion from $20.6 billion for the same period the previous year.

The overall performance, however, was strong with revenue for the quarter reaching €328.8 million with a 56% increase. The overall revenue from trading accounted for €112.8 million and marked a 26.1% rise.

Euronext
The acquisition of Borsa Italiana also had a strong effect on the yields of this quarter. The Italian exchange brought €89.6 million to the revenue for two months.

Post-trade services accounted for €83.4 million, registering a 130.9% growth. Listing and data services contributed in €48.2 million and €46.5 million, respectively. Non-volume-related revenue registered 56% total business in the second quarter.

Euronext reported €86.6 million in net income, up by 5.6% on yearly basis. EBITDA was €192.9 million with a 58.7% margin, adjusted at 59.2%.

Stéphane Boujnah, Chairman and CEO at Euronext, commented:

Stéphane Boujnah
Stéphane Boujnah

This growth results from robust organic performance with record listing activity in equities and ETFs, our fast-growing post-trade business in the Nordics and from the consolidation of the Borsa Italiana Group since 29 April 2021.

He added:

We are actively preparing the announcement of the new Euronext strategic plan, including 2024 Group guidances, which we will release in November 2021.

